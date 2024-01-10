Aamir Khan with son, ex-wife Kiran Rao sing special song for daughter Ira Khan at sangeet ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : After solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur. The couple held their sangeet on Tuesday night. The bride's father caught the attention by dedicating a special song to his daughter at the function.

Several videos are going viral from Ira and Nupur's sangeet ceremony. One of them is Aamir's singing video.

In the videos, Aamir Khan was joined on stage by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad, and the trio dedicated a special song to Ira. They sang various songs, but one beautiful rendition of 'Phoolon Ka Taron Kaa' caught the attention.

Mr. Perfectionist #AamirKhan sings a special song for daughter #IraKhan in Udaipur for the occasion of her wedding festivities accompanied by son Azad Rao Khan and ex wife Kiran Rao ❤ pic.twitter.com/SbuO7kFLkO— RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 10, 2024

Nupur and Ira made a grand entry at the decked-up venue on the song 'Afreen Afreen'.

Ira wore a beautiful red-colored lehenga with gold detailing on it. She elevated her ensemble with a veil covering her head.

Nupur was seen decked up in a grey suit.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Nupur arrived at the venue in a very cool way. He was wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house to the venue.

After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father.

The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

