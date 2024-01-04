Aamir Khan's daughter Ira gets married to longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her longtime beau and fiance, Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai yesterday.The couple registered their marriage in the presence of close friends and family.In a video shared on social media, Ira can be seen in a traditional outfit and Nupur is wearing athleisure.

Aamir and Reena look adoringly at the newlyweds. Kiran Rao was also present on the stage as the newlyweds signed the wedding registration documents. A grand wedding has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon. A reception will also be hosted for their industry friends. Aamir Khan was seen in a kurta and dhoti, with a saafa tied on his head. The couple had got engaged last year.