Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to fitness expert Nupur Shikhare

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a post announcing that they were engaged after over two years of dating. The star kid attended one of Nupur's cycling events during which he proposed to her.

The moving proposal led to Ira screaming a big ‘yes’ and they sealed the deal with a kiss.Crowds around them cheered for them. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ira wrote, “Popeye: She said yes ❤️ Ira: Hehe☺️ I said yes." Close friends of the couple took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. Ira and Nupur made their relationship public in 2020. Aamir Khan’s daughter took to Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day, as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration, and announced that they were dating