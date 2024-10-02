Aamir Khan's Ex Wife Reena Dutta's Father Passes Away In Mumbai; Dangal Actor Arrives With Family To Pay Last Respects (Watch Video)

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Reena Dutta, lost her father in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 2. The cause of his death is currently unknown. Reena, who co-produced the film Lagaan (2001), also appeared in the song "Papa Kehte Hai" from the 1988 movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Aamir Khan visited Reena's residence to pay his respects. Several photos and videos from outside her home in Mumbai have gone viral on social media, showing Aamir leaving her residence. He was seen placing his hand on his chest as a gesture of respect. The actor was dressed in a red and white kurta paired with a brown dhoti. Earlier in the day, Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, also visited Reena to offer support during this difficult time.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta married in a private ceremony on April 18, 1986, and were together for 16 years before separating in 2002. They have a son, Junaid Khan, and a daughter, Ira Khan. At the age of 21, Aamir married Reena in court and returned home quietly. Reena's family was initially shocked when they learned the news, and her father fell ill. However, over time, the two families worked things out and maintained good relations, even after the divorce. In 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao, but they announced their separation in 2021. Despite this, they have continued to be good friends and co-parent their son, Azad.