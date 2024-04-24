Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan start shooting for his third film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Bollywood Aamir Khan's son Junaid is yet to make his acting debut but he has already managed to hog some limelight due to his simplicity.

From always greeting paps in Mumbai with a smile to travelling in public transport, Junaid's pictures and videos captured by media in recent times show how down-to-earth is the son of the Bollywood superstar.

Currently, Junaid is quite occupied with work. As per a source close to the young artiste, he has already commenced shooting for his third film.

"Junaid Khan, who recently wrapped up a 58-day film schedule for his second project, has wasted no time and has already commenced preparations for his third film today, and his dedication to his craft is truly commendable," the source said.

The details regarding Junaid's second and third projects have not been officially revealed. The only thing movie lovers know about Junaid's second project is that it also features Sai Pallavi.

His debut project 'Maharaj' was announced last year. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. It has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was Hichki.

The film's logline reads, Inspired by true events, 'Maharaj' is an incredible David vs Goliath story. Set in the 1800s, it narrates how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter wields his pen to go toe-to-toe with this spotless figure of the community in a bid to uncover a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.

The period drama is an ode to mankind's spirit to do good, to pursue and discover truth at any cost and to fight for humanity. It shows how one person's will to affect positive social change can triumph over all evil and bring those in power to justice, as per the press release from the film's PR team.

'Maharaj' will be out on OTT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor