Aamna Sharif to feature in Amaal Mallik's music video 'Mohabbat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : 'Kahiin to Hoga' fame Aamna Sharif will be seen in a romantic music video of composer Amaal Mallik's 'Mohabbat'.

On Wednesday, Amaal unveiled the song's motion poster.

Sharing the link, Amaal said, "Miliye meri Mohabbat se @aamnasharifofficial. Out on 16th June."

The poster not only showcases stunning visuals but also gives a glimpse of the chemistry between Amaal Mallik and Aamna, who plays the female lead in the song.

The poster has left fans excited.

"Beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait for the song," another one wrote.

"How beautiful," a netizen commented.

Sharing his experience working with Aamna, Amaal said, "Aamna is an incredibly talented artist, and her charisma on-screen is undeniable. Our chemistry in the song is something special, and we wanted to recreate that timeless magic that audiences adore. This motion poster sets the stage for a romantic journey that we hope will tug at the heartstrings of listeners."

The song will be out on June 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor