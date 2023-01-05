Aanand L Rai denies rumours of Akshay Kumar walking out of Gorkha

Days after news of Akshay Kumar's war drama Gorkha went viral, Anand Rai had confirmed that the project has indeed been postponed. Says Aanand, “Yes, it is true. We are not making this film for now. There are technical issues. There are factual clarifications that need to be made.”

However, to say that Akshay Kumar “walked out of the project” is untrue. Producer Aanand and Akshay who have a terrific working relationship after collaborating on Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, mutually agreed to set aside the project until the factual ambiguities are cleared.Aanand confirms that they will get back to the Gorkha project at some point. Earlier in 2021, when Akshay Kumar had first posted about Gorkha, an ex-Gorkha officer, pointed out that the Khukri used in the posters is not correct. He wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks."