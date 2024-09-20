Aanand L. Rai on Kangana becoming an MP: Don't think it will affect the actor in her

Mumbai, Sep 20 Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai has spoken about Kangana Ranaut and said that her career in politics will affect the actor in her.

“I don't think it will affect the actor in her. She is a great performer and she loves her profession. I think she will manage both the jobs very well,” Rai told IANS.

Asked about the developments on the third installment of the “Tanu Weds Manu” franchise, he said: “So, Tanu Weds Manu 3’, it all depends on the story. We have been working on it. The day I crack a good story, we will definitely do part 3.”

The filmmaker shared that Kangana will be in the third installment of “Tanu Weds Manu”, which first released in 2011. It also stars R. Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Eijaz Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Deepak Dobriyal.

“It will be done with Kangana only,” he shared.

The second installment was released in 2015 and Kangana also portrayed an additional role of a Haryanvi athlete in the sequel.

Elsewhere in the interview, the filmmaker spoke about big films clashing at the box-office and if it is profitable for the industry?

“It is better not to clash. But there is nothing wrong with competition in the same field. In terms of money, I don't know. At times, if two good films come together, it is again an advantage also.”

He added: “People want to celebrate and if we are talking about films which are coming on an event day or on an auspicious day or a celebrative day, I think it is beneficial for both the films to be there on the same day. That is not a problem.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, he said: “I am working on my next film which I will start in December Jan with Dhanush, which is called Tere Ishq Mein and I won't tell you more about it. Let it go on floors and we will discover.”

He shared that he will announce the lead actress very soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor