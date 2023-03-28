AAP leader Sanjeev Arora confirms Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra on Twitter for their union

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha recently sparked dating rumours after the duo was spotted hanging out in Mumbai.

Their videos and pictures took social media by storm. Amid the dating rumours, on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their alleged union.

Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!

Soon after he shared the tweet, fans shared their surprised reactions Getting married or what?" a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Confirm ho gaya kya?"