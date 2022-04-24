Aarnav does an incredible job, says his 'Oh My Dog!' screen mother Mahima Nambiar

Chennai, April 24 Actress Mahima Nambiar, who plays the mother of child artiste Aarnav in director Sarov Shanmugam's recently released film, 'Oh My Dog!', says Aarnav is a thoughtful and very sensible child.

Talking to , Mahima said, "He is such a thoughtful and sensible child, who is so well mannered."

Citing an instance to make her point, she said, "While shooting for the film, one day, he happened to get sweets. He shared it with everyone on the sets and by the time he wanted to give me one, he ran out of sweets.

"I asked him playfully for my sweet but he did not have one to offer. He felt bad.

The actress has also penned a post about the child, who happens to be the son of actor Arun Vijay.

Taking to Instagram, Mahima said, "This little boy Aarnav... I have known this adorable child since my 'Kuttram 23' days (then a small baby). It feels so nice to see you grow up into this talented & hardworking boy.

"I feel proud that you've given such an amazing performance in your debut movie. You and Simba made it seem like the roles were written for you. The unconditional love between you and the dog was a treat for the eyes and I'm sure the audience must be mesmerised by your performance.

"Aarnav, you've done an incredible job and deserve every bit of the accolade that will come your way. I will always cherish my experience of working with you in this amazing movie 'Oh My Dog'.

"It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with 2D Entertainment, Rajsekar Pandian director Sarov Shanmugam, Arun Vijay, Aarathi Arun, Dr Vinothinipandian akka and the entire 'Oh My Dog' team.

"'Oh my Dog' is truly a heartwarming experience, and if you are searching for an amazing movie that you'll love and that's full of love of all sorts, human and dog, this is the right movie for you. Please Watch our movie 'Oh My Dog' on Prime Video."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor