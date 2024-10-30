"Aarti by 1100 devotees, over 25 lakh diyas were lit": Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot on Ayodhya Deepotsav

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 : On the eve of Diwali, two Guinness World Recordsthe largest aarti gathering and the largest display of oil lampswere set during the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

The records included the highest number of people performing a simultaneous 'diya' rotation and the largest display of oil lamps, with a total of 25,12,585 diyas. This event was organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Ayodhya District Administration.

Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot commented on Ayodhya's Deepotsav and Saryu Aarti, stating, "The adjudicator from Guinness World Records certified both attempts. The first attempt involved the largest gathering of people performing a diya rotation, with 1,121 participants, setting the record for the largest aarti gathering. The second record was for the largest display of oil lamps, with 25,12,585 diyas. We created new records for both attempts."

A laser and light show lit up Saryu Ghat, with diyas and vibrant lights enhancing the riverbank's beauty. A key feature of the event was a narration of Ram Leela, presented through a captivating sound and light display.

This spectacular visual event was part of the Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 celebrations, now a hallmark for the city. Thousands gathered along the banks of the Saryu River, where 25 lakh diyas symbolised the victory of light over darkness, fostering unity.

The Deepotsav also featured 18 vibrant tableaux, depicting significant moments from Lord Ram's life, crafted by the state's Information and Tourism Departments.

Deepotsav, a five-day festival, commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. Celebrating Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual heritage, it draws millions of devotees and tourists. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this Diwali "special," noting it as the first celebrated with Lord Ram in his newly built temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. "After 500 years, Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, marking a special and grand Diwali," said PM Modi via video conference.

Diwali, one of India's most celebrated festivals, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. As families prepare, homes are adorned with rangoli patterns and lit with diyas and fairy lights.

The celebrations include prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks light up the night sky, adding to the festive atmosphere. Diwali 2024 promises a time of togetherness, reflection, and celebration, fostering a spirit of unity and hope for the year ahead.

