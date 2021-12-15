'Aarya' makes Sushmita Sen's parents' heart swell with pride

Mumbai, Dec 15 While she is being praised singularly for her performance in the second season of 'Aarya', for actress Sushmita Sen the best response came from her parents which left her overwhelmed.

Sushmita recently revealed what her parents thought about her performance in the series.

She said: "My mother binge watched the second season with me! My Father was choked with emotion when he called me from Kolkata and told me how proud he is of me after watching 'Aarya 2'."

The 46-year-old former beauty queen added: "It was a very emotional moment for me. I had always told my father that I would make him proud. It has taken me 27 years to earn this compliment from my Dad, that he is proud of my work."

'Aarya 2' saw the actress returning in the titular role where she fights the underbelly of the crime world to protect her family against the odds.

The series, which also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Vikas Kumar and Ankur Bhatia among others, is based on Dutch drama series 'Penoza' and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor