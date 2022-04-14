Aashish Bhardhwaj pens poem for his character in 'Mithai'

Mumbai, April 14 Actor Aashish Bhardhwaj has a passion for poetry and writes a few lines whenever he gets time. He wrote a poem about his character Siddharth in the new show 'Mithai'.

Talking about his love for writing, the actor reveals: "Passion does not require a person to devote all their time to it. As a poet, the world itself seems to be nothing but poetry. Whenever I get time, I write whatever my soul wants me to pen down. I truly feel poetry helps me understand my feelings better."

"And hence, when I got the responsibility of playing the lead in 'Mithai', I wanted to pen down a few lines about my character and that's what I did."

Hailing from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Khatauli, Aashish's journey as an actor was never easy and getting an opportunity to play a lead in the show is like a dream coming true for him.

He adds: "I come from a place where we didn't even have a theatre, so acting was not an easy career path for me. I never thought I would be able to make a name for myself in this industry. But I worked hard and here I am, playing the lead role in this show. I can't express how happy I am to be part of this wonderful show and I hope I can keep entertaining the audience for years to come."

'Mithai' airs on Zee TV.

