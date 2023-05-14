Aashka Goradia announces pregnancy with a sweet post, fans congratulate the actress

Aashka Goradia, who rose to fame with her character of 'Kumud' in the show, Kkusum, will soon be a mommy. The couple shared a cutesy baby arrival announcement on the occasion of Mother's Day, and also shared the delivery month. For the unversed, Aashka married Brent on December 1, 2017. Aashka took to her Instagram handle and posted a cutesy pregnancy announcement. She shared an animated video, which featured beach and slippers. Atop it was written, "Beach baby is on the way. We are waiting for the greatest gift to arrive in November 2023. Send us your love, Aashka and Brent." Alongside it, Aashka penned:

"On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special! Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!” Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe."It was love at first sight for Aashka and Brent. The duo had met in Vegas, and it was on the last day of Aashka's trip when she knew her life would change forever. And that's when they met, and Brent approached Aashka. However, the actress was initially cold towards Brent, and by the end of the night, she felt a spark, and they exchanged numbers. Aashka Goradia is one of the most successful television actress-turned-entrepreneur. After impressing the audience with her performance in the Entertainment industry, the actress decided to start her own beauty brand along with her college friends and is now a successful entrepreneur. Aashka Goradia made her television debut with the Sony TV show Achanak 37 saal Baad in 2002. The actress then starred in several Television shows, however, the actress got famous after her role as Kalavati in Laagi Tujhse Lagan. The actress was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin and has featured in serials like Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap, Baal Veer, etc. After acing both negative and positive roles, the actress also participated, in reality, in shows like Bigg Boss season 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4, and Nach Baliye season 8. The actress quit showbiz in 2020 to focus on her business