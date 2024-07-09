Aasim Khan to play a ‘flirtatious role’ in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’

Mumbai, July 9 (IASN) Actor Aasim Khan is all set to enter the popular TV show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”, in which he will play the new antagonist Lucky.

Aasim says: "I'm delighted to be part of this popular TV show. This is my second show and hopefully one of the biggest breaks I was waiting for. As an actor, I see this as an opportunity and a turning point in my acting career. I'm happy that my hard work and dedication are helping me to grow and explore."

The popular show originally featured Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads and had a successful run. For the second season, the makers introduced Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh. The show currently stars Hitesh Bhardwaj as Rajat and Bhavika Sharma as Savi playing leads.

Talking about his role he said: "I'm playing Lucky who happens to be the younger brother of Rajat (Hero). And he's very dear to everyone in his family. His only drawback is that he's a big-time flirt.”

Aasim, who has earlier essayed the role of Deepak in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s TV show “Dalchini”, said as an actor he is enjoying playing the “promising role”.

“If he likes a girl he will do anything and everything possible to connect and be in a relationship with her. It's a promising role and very opposite to my real-life personality. And as an actor, I'm enjoying this challenge to act and entertain my audience."

