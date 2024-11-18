Aayush Sharma, Arpita celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma completed a decade of 'togetherness' on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush penned a heartfelt note for his wife.

"Congratulations Mrs. @arpitakhansharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness .. If I could I would have awarded you with the highest honour for handling my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCgeb_iqLxD/?hl=en&img_index=3

Aayush also shared adorable images with Arpita from their 10th wedding anniversary celebrations.

Aayush Sharma got married to Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan in the year 2014. Arpita and Aaysuh are parents to son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Aayush Sharma was last seen in 'Ruslaan', helmed by director Karan L Butani. The film also starred Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead role.

