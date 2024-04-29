Aayush Sharma-starrer ‘Ruslaan’ strikes a chord with Twitterati for its action, compelling drama

Mumbai, April 29 The recently released Aayush Sharma-starrer film ‘Ruslaan’ is garnering immense praise from the audience. The netizens are lauding the film for its action sequences and gripping storyline.

Aayush Sharma's performance in the film has received a lot of positive response with fans praising his portrayal of the conflicted protagonist. The chemistry between Aayush and his leading lady in the film, Sushrii Mishra, has captivated the viewers, layering their romance with depth and intensity.

As tweets poured in, it became evident that 'Ruslaan' has left a lasting impression on the audience.

Ashisha Singh Rajput wrote on X, “Just saw 'Ruslaan', and it's a must-watch! Action-packed hai from start to finish."

Mukund Kumar Jha posted, “The ending is where you go woah #Ruslaan is a masterpiece."

Amrish Kumar wrote, "Action sequences are crazy in #Ruslaan and the cast has nailed their roles very well."

"I am not kidding, emotion, action, drama everything is well adjusted in #Ruslaan. Well done Aayush Sharma,” Paridhi Shukla wrote.

Southern star Jagapathy Babu has also earned praise for his portrayal in the film.

Nikhil posted on X, "Standout character in #Ruslaan apart from the leading one was Jagapathi Babu, kya acting ki hai sir ne."

Akshita Pandey wrote, "Maza aa gayi #Ruslaan dekh le. From start to the end, the action sequences in the movie were everything."

The positive word of mouth is helping ‘Ruslaan’ gain momentum at the box office with viewers enthusiastically recommending the film to their friends and family. Trade experts are expecting a growth in occupancy over the coming weekend.

Produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, ‘Ruslaan’ also stars Vidya Malvade.

The film, directed by Karan L Butani, is currently playing in cinemas.

