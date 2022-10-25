Aayush Sharma unveils first look poster of his next untitled film

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, on Tuesday, unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film tentatively titled as #AS04.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush Sharma dropped the poster which he captioned, "Guitar se ya Gun se.. Kal shor toh machega #AS04 loading tomorrow, Stay Tuned!."

In the poster, the 'Antim' actor could be seen holding a guitar and a gun, with a badass look on his face.

The teaser of the film will be unveiled on October 26, 2022.

Further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.

Soon after Aayush dropped the poster, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"I m waiting," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Guitar se ya gun se ..kal shor machega sirf Aayush bhyya ka teaser wala bomb se."

Previously, in August, the actor announced his new film with an interesting still on his social media which he captioned, "Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi.. aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega.. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai."

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both the songs.

Recentl, the actor unveiled the teaser of another untitled action thriller film #AS03 which got massive responses from the audience.

