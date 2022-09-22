Ab Lagega Sab Ka Number: Seema Pahwa turns calculating politician Ganga Devi for Jamtara S2

Netflix is all set to release Season two of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega this Friday, 23rd September, 2022. With bigger, bolder scams and newer threats, we cannot wait for what unfolds. While we look forward to our favourite characters in Sunny, Gudiya, Brajesh Bhan and Rocky, there are a few new players entering season two. One of them is the talented actress Seema Pahwa who amps up the ante, portraying the character of Ganga Devi. A highly calculative and cunning political leader, Ganga Devi will be seen backing the elections, bringing a tough fight to Brajesh Bhan. Pulling the strings, a shrewd & quick-witted Ganga Devi is a scene-stealer in Jamtara this season.



Speaking about her role in Jamtara Season 2, Seema Pahwa shares, “Ganga Devi is very unique with her characteristics and traits. She’s fun and at the same time dangerous. She’s child-like but at the same time cunning. Portraying this duality has been highly fulfilling. This character's strong headedness helped me enjoy ‘Ganga Devi’ even more. For me, when it comes to acting, I only see the character. My focus remains on exploring various facets of emotions that can be deemed surreal. I can say that I enjoyed playing Ganga Devi a lot.”



Written by Trishant Srivastava, Jamtara Season 2 will see an addition of Ganga Devi played by Seema Pahwa who adds another highly complex and intriguing layer to the gripping series. Along with her, Jamtara Season 2 also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany in pivotal roles. The series is produced by Ajit Andhare, Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point and directed by the National Award winning director Soumendra Padhi. Watch Jamtara Season 2 exclusively on Netflix from September 23, 2022.