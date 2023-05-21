Abdu Rozik to be part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was officially announced recently with Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Bose Roy, Nyrra Banerji, Anjali Anand, Soundous Moufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Arjit Taneja, Rashmeet Kaur and Dino James as the contestants for the new season. Now as per a Pinkvilla report, Abdu Rozik is also confirmed for KKK 13, and will leave for South Africa’s capital next month.

“The makers feel that Abdu Rozik will add a lot of value to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, so they approached him to be a part of the show for a week or two, and were glad when Abdu accepted the offer. He will leave for Cape Town in the first week of June, and is extremely excited to be a part of the show,” informs a source in the know. Abdu Rozik is a singer, and became a household name after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants will be shooting in a jungle. This is the most exciting part for viewers of this season. Rohit Shetty reached there three to four days back. The others are exploring the city and getting adjusted to their surroundings. This season has a big line up but fans are upset with the absence of real big names. Earlier, big names like Mohsin Khan, Erica Fernandes, Helly Shah were doing the rounds but in the end it turned out to be a rumour.