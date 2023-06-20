Abhay Deol, Neha Dhupia to come up with Ek Chalis Ki Last Local sequel?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Seems like actors Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia are reuniting for 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' sequel.

Abhay Deol danced his heart out at his nephew Karan Deol's wedding this past weekend and even shared a picture of himself with cousin brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol on his social media, having the most fun at the big fat Indian wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Abhay treated fans with a dancing picture of himself with Deol brothers on Monday.

On Abhay's picturem Neha commented, "The most I have seen u dance after ek challis."

To which Abhay responded, "@nehadhupia hahahah true that! Let's make part 2 luv."

Neha again replied back, "@abhaydeol and why not!"

Abhay soon to have a comeback agreeing to Neha and even said that they should work on a sequel. Given their adorable pairing that we got to see 15 years ago, a sequel of that underrated gem would be a treat for all their fans for sure.

Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia starrer 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' released in 2007. The film which is a comedy centred around Nilesh and Madhu comic thriller about two people who miss the last local train and how missing of their train changes their course of lives forever.

Meanwhile, Neha recently seen with an audio series 'Social Distancing' along with her husband Angad Bedi which was penned by Chetan Bhagat.

