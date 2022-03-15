Abhay Deol receives adorable birthday wish from brother Bobby Deol

Actor Abhay Deol received an adorable birthday wish from his cousin Bobby Deol on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bobby shared a selfie featuring himself with Abhay Deol and his mother Usha Deol.

"Love you loads, happy birthday" he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Abhay Deol was born into a Punjabi Jat family to Ajit Singh Deol and Usha Deol. He is the nephew of veteran actor Dharmendra, and the cousin of Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Abhay was last seen in the 2021 film, 'Velle'. He also featured in web series like the sci-fi, 'JL50' and the intense, '1962: The War in the Hills'.

( With inputs from ANI )

