Abhijeet Sawant's Game Was More Strong than Suraj Chavan: Shiv Thakare Comments On BBM5 Winner

Suraj Chavan from Baramati has claimed victory in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi after 70 days of competition, earning his name on the trophy. Abhijeet Sawant provided strong competition, finishing as the first runner-up, while the much-discussed Nikki Tamboli took second runner-up. Shiv Thakare, winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, also commented on Suraj's win.

Shiv praised Suraj, stating, “The trophy has gone to someone who truly deserved it and whose life will change. We often say that simple, honest people quickly win the hearts of the people in Maharashtra. Suraj earned the trophy.” He acknowledged Abhijeet Sawant's strong gameplay but emphasized Suraj's appeal: “Abhijeet played well, but Suraj's simplicity endeared him to the people. They rallied for him, calling him their sun. His affection from the public helped him win. May Ganapati Bappa guide him further; he is truly blessed.”

Shiv also spoke about Suraj's character: “While I didn't always agree with his social media actions, he is a genuinely good person with a rare humanity. God has brought him this far, and I believe greater opportunities await him.”

Reflecting on Suraj's win, Shiv noted, “His victory shows that a common man can succeed on Bigg Boss. Those from humble backgrounds, who have faced hardships, may find the challenges on the show trivial. Such individuals deserve chances to shine, and I salute the Bigg Boss team for recognizing Suraj’s potential.”