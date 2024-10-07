'I Will Use This Prize Money To...': Suraj Chavan Reveals Future Plans After Winning Bigg Boss Marathi 5 (Watch Video)

The entertainment show 'Bigg Boss' hosted its grand finale for the fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' yesterday, celebrated with great enthusiasm. Suraj Chavan, a popular social media star, emerged as the winner of this season, and his fans are overjoyed. Following his victory, Suraj has received widespread praise from many people.

As the winner, Suraj was awarded a cash prize of ₹14,60,000 along with a prestigious trophy. In addition to this, he received a special gift of ₹10,00,000 and an electric bike. Suraj shared his thoughts in an interview with Lokmat Filmy about how he plans to use his winning money.

Firstly Suraj expressed his gratitude to Colors Marathi, stating, "I am thrilled to have won this event and am committed to carrying the trophy with pride. I plan to use the money I received from 'Bigg Boss' to build my own house, similar to the Bigg Boss house."

Meanwhile, Suraj Chavan's victory has also opened new opportunities for him, as director Kedar Shinde announced plans to make a film featuring Suraj.