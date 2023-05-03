Indian study reveals a blend of anti-oxidants with micronutrients showed statistically significant improvement in all male-fertility parameters

Renowned Infertility Specialist- Dr Ameet Patki with Mr Rohit Shelatkar, VP of Meyer Vitabiotics

New Delhi (India), May 3: A study by Indian nutraceutical major Meyer Vitabiotics has revealed that a combination of anti-oxidant micronutrients and vitamins improved male fertility parameter by 76 per cent, even in severe cases of male infertility. Among Indian males with a baseline sperm count of less than 5 million / ml, a blend of multivitamins, minerals, essential amino acids, ginseng & lycopene increased the sperm count by 75.76 per cent. The study was conducted over a 3-month period among 300 Indian males with varied types and degrees of infertility. The encouraging results are a boost to multiple micronutrients therapy that India usually neglects.

The clinical trial titled, ‘Impact of antioxidants in improving semen parameters like count, motility and DNA fragmentation in sub-fertile males: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial’ was conducted by Meyer Vitabiotics at 10 different sites across India.

This study is a big boost for use of nutraceuticals in treating male infertility.

The study was published in the International Journal “Translational and Clinical Pharmacology”.

Dr. Ameet Patki, the trial’s principal investigator of the study says,

“Male infertility is solely responsible for 20–30% of overall infertility cases. Male factor infertility is a clinical challenge. Abnormalities in semen such as Oligospermia (low sperm count), Asthenozoospermia (sperm motility), and Teratozoospermia (group of abnormal sperm) are most frequently linked with infertility in males. Surgical procedures, hormonal and drug therapy are available treatment options for male infertility but these methods also have special concerns like higher cost, uncertain clinical effectiveness and side effects. Antioxidants have acquired increasing interest amongst clinicians & researchers for boosting parameters of male fertility. Sperm DNA fragmentation is known to be higher in infertile men. If it exceeds 30% than normal value, it implies sperm quality is significantly reduced. The uniqueness of this trial lies in inclusion of DFI as one of the assessment factor before & after the treatment.

Mr. Rohit Shelatkar, Vice-President of Meyer Vitabiotics says,

“Infertility is a serious concern worldwide. As per the earlier published comprehensives it is reinforced that there is vital role of diet and antioxidant supplementation in male factor infertility. The limitations of current treatment options calls for a convenient, less costly and yet clinically effective option. Considering the gaining interest of fraternity in antioxidant therapy and the need for systematic scientific evidence, the present study was proposed to evaluate the efficacy of antioxidant blend in sub-fertile males. The experiential use of antioxidants in male infertility is aimed at improving semen parameters and DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI), enhancing the probability of conception. The frequently prescribed compounds include vitamins E & C, carnitine, N-acetyl cysteine, selenium, and zinc. Interventional antioxidant blend through a single tablet of Oligocare forte plus, also called Wellman Conception in the UK, is a combination of micronutrients, essential amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins that are essential for the male reproductive system”.

The clinical trial, was aimed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of Oligocare forte plus in sub-fertile males. Along with Dr. Ameet Patki, Dr. Monica singh, Dr. Sweta Agarwal, Dr. Venugopal M, Dr. Shashikant Umbardand, Dr. Apoorva Reddy, Dr. Priya Kannan, Dr. Srilatha gorthi, Dr. Gautam Khastgir, Dr. Anita Kulshreshtha were the investigators at other sites. Their dedication and efforts remarkably contributed to achieve study objectives and gain valuable insights into this research.

The study involved 300 participants who met the eligibility criteria and the results obtained have been highly promising. It was one of its kind multi-centric trial in sub-fertile male population conducted with meticulous adherence to good clinical practices (GCP) and all relevant regulations and guidelines.

About Meyer Vitabiotics:

Meyer Vitabiotics is part of the UK’s No. 1 Vitamin Company Vitabiotics Ltd, headquartered in London. The organization has proven itself as one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers with a range of pioneering Vitamin and Mineral Supplements available in more than 110 countries. Most prominent products like Calcimax, Colicaid, Jointace, Wellman, Wellwoman, Ultra D3, Perfectil, Pregnacare, Menopace etc. are all market leading supplements in their respective segments. Meyer Vitabiotics is committed to excel in human health care, research and providing Nutrition Supplements for all age groups. We believe in the science of Nutrition backed by clinical evidences that reinforces the facts of safety and effectiveness of nutraceutical supplementation for better therapeutic outcomes.

