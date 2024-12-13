"Abhishek Agarwal stood by The Kashmir Files when the world rejected it," Vivek Agnihotri lauds producer's support in making film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, received widespread recognition for its portrayal of the lives of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 insurgency in Kashmir. The filmmaker has now expressed his heartfelt appreciation for producer Abhishek Agarwal's unwavering support in its making.

In a touching Instagram post, Agnihotri shared behind-the-scenes photographs with Agarwal and praised him as a "committed Hindu volunteer" and "a gem of a person". He acknowledged Agarwal's vital role in bringing the film to life despite all challenges.

While sharing these throwback images from the making of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri wrote:

"When the world rejected #TheKashmirFiles, one man stood by it unconditionallymy younger brother, a committed Hindu volunteer, a gem of a person and one of the most successful producers, @abhishekofficl. Support such producers if you want our films to become Bharat's soft power."

The filmmaker also announced their next collaboration, The Delhi Files, which will depict the harrowing truth of the Hindu genocide in Bengal.

Scheduled for release on 15 August 2025, this forthcoming film continues their commitment to telling impactful stories rooted in India's historical and cultural identity.

"Together we are committed to bringing the gut-wrenching truth of Hindu genocide in Bengal with #TheDelhiFiles. Releasing 15 August 2025. Please bless us," Agnihotri added.

The photographs capture candid moments between Abhishek Agarwal and Vivek Agnihotri, reflecting the camaraderie behind the scenes.

The Kashmir Files, which sparked widespread discussion and acclaim, owed much of its success to the resilience and conviction of its creators.

Agnihotri's tribute underlines the significance of producers like Agarwal, whose dedication to meaningful cinema helps position Indian films as a form of Bharat's soft power worldwide.

With The Delhi Files on the horizon, the duo is poised to once again present a hard-hitting narrative to audiences across the globe.

The Kashmir Files, based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 insurgency, draws on first-generation video interviews of survivors of the massacre, conveying their pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma.

Originally released on 11 March 2022, the film was included in the Oscars 2023 reminder list when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its selection of 301 feature films.

