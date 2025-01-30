Abhishek Bachchan and Dia Mirza Shower Love on Boman Irani After the Mehta Boys Trailer Release

As the much-anticipated trailer of Boman Irani's directorial debut The Mehta Boys dropped, his friends from the film fraternity, Abhishek Bachchan and Dia Mirza, were among the first to cheer him on, celebrating Boman Irani’s journey of perseverance and passion for storytelling.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is a very close friend and has shared the screen with Boman Irani in several memorable films, wrote:"Bomzi, I have witnessed the journey of making this gem for over 12 years and the way you toiled and persevered. It's finally ready to be shared with the world. I can't wait. All the very best. It's brilliant!"Dia Mirza also shared a touching message, capturing the warmth Boman brings to everything he does: "Can't wait to watch this piece of your heart, Pops. It shines right through!"

The trailer offered a glimpse into a heartfelt journey filled with moments that tug at your heartstrings. The story promises an emotional rollercoaster, and the film has already created excitement among audiences. With The Mehta Boys, Boman Irani steps into the roles of director, producer, and writer, showcasing his versatility and dedication to the project. The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup, and is set to release on February 7th on Amazon Prime Video.