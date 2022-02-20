Abhishek Bachchan trolls Kamaal R Khan for taking a dig at Bollywood films

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his witty Twitter replies and on Sunday, the actor trolled Kamaal R Khan for his sly dig at Bollywood. Junior Bachchan took to the micro-blogging site and shared the motion poster of Vaashi, starring actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Sharing the poster, Abhishek appreciated the film and wished the cast good luck. His tweet read, “Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry!! Good luck @ttovino, @KeerthyOfficial and the entire cast and crew! #Vaashi #tovinothomas #keerthyofficial #malayalam”.

Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena!🙏 https://t.co/t86eSYnTIA — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 19, 2022

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

In a bid to troll Bollywood, Kamaal R Khan retweeted Abhishek’s post and wrote, “Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! (Brother, someday, you Bollywood people should also make an incredible film (folded hands emoji)”. Responding to KRK, Junior Bachchan wrote, “Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. (We will try. You had made one… Deshdrohi).”Kamaal R Khan did not hold back and replied to Abhishek’s tweet saying that Bollywood did not let him make a second film, or else, he would have made a blockbuster as well. KRK’s tweet read, “Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget (₹1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta! (My film’s budget is less than the budget of your make-up man. I wanted to make second film but Bollywood didn’t let me. Otherwise, it would have been another blockbuster)”.To this Abhishek replied, “Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon. (folded hands emoji) (You too keep trying. I hope you succeed someday).”On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas. He will next be seen in Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam.