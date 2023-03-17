Abhishek Bachchan wishes "big sis" Shweta on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 : On the occasion of Shweta Bachchan's birthday, her brother Abhishek and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda poured in their love and wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a throwback picture featuring Amitabh and young Shweta.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp4suuPIwYc/

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It's the big sis's birthday! Happy Birthday, Shwetdi. Love you."

Navy wished her mother with a cute picture along with a caption, "Happy birthday. I love you."

Further extending the birthday wishes Ananya Panday dropped a picture featuring the birthday girl and her friend Navya and captioned it, "Happy boriday to my warm, wise and wanderful @shwetabachchan lave you sa much maaammmaaa."

Earlier today, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan showered his blessings on his daughter.

Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, "The birth of the firstborn be here - March 17 .. and the year is known to us .. prudent not to mention the age of a lady .. but for the daughter a special greeting of care and fulfilment ever.."

On Thursday night, Shweta threw a party for her close friends and family members at Big B's bungalow in Mumbai.

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adv, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Shib Dandekar, Sidharth Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor, Msh Malhotra among others attended the party.

SRK also marked his presence at the bash. He was captured arriving in his car, with the windshields covered in black curtains.

Shweta, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor