Abhishek Bachchan's "grumpy" first look from 'I Want To Talk'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Abhishek Bachchan shared the intriguing first look of his upcoming film 'I Want To Talk', directed by Shoojit Sircar.

The 'Guru' actor dropped the poster from the movie in a post on his Instagram account on Friday.

In the poster, the actor can be seen in a bathrobe with a grumpy look on his face. The picture also shows some mysterious marks on his stomach and an injured hand, leaving fans with a sense of curiosity about his character.

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai (there are too many things to say) but then, a picture 'talks' a thousand words."

Earlier on Wednesday, the actor unveiled the title of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek dropped a video in which we can see Abhishek's face was placed on a bobblehead.

The actor's voice was heard in the background, saying, "I don't just love to talk, I live to talk. I see only this basic difference between life and death. Those who are alive can speak; those who are dead can't."

"We all know that one person who loves lives to talk. Here's the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk," he captioned the post.

Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film, which is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

'I Want To Talk' is set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

