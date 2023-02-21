Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai Dixit will not be a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra's Dhoom franchise will not be merged with his spy universe, which includes the Tiger franchise, War and Pathaan. Speculations were rife that Aditya Chopra might be merging his Dhoom universe with the spy universe."'Dhoom' franchise and YRF Spy Universe are now two of the biggest Intellectual Properties (IPs) in the history of Indian cinema and Aditya Chopra, who owns both of them, will never merge the two because he wants to grow them separately," a source said.

"YRF Spy Universe is a world of super spies and Dhoom is the world of anti-establishment anti-heroes.""They can't come together. He will protect the sanctity of these two universes and grow them separately to make them even bigger IPs in the years to come," informs a very senior trade source."So, no you won't see any characters from these Universes to overlap in either franchises. Story wise also it doesn't make sense at all. So, all this talk is completely baseless that Jai Dixit will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe. No one from Dhoom will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe and vice versa."

The Dhoom franchise is supposedly one of the most successful ventures of the famed production house. While the first Dhoom film was released in 2004 and it featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra and Esha Deol, it went on to achieve a cult status owing to its brilliantly designed scenes, chartbuster music and more. It was followed by Dhoom 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan.