Abhishek Banerjee shares his working experience in 'Aakhri Sach'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Actor Abhishek Banerjee opened up about his working experience in the crime investigative thriller series 'Aakhri Sach'.

He shared an interesting incident from the sets and said, "It's an actor's job to build chemistry immediately, even if you don't like the person. All the actors in Aakhri Sach are terrific, everyone was warm, welcoming, and appreciative of each other.”

“Of course, when there are 5-6 actors on set, there's always unity among them, which shows as we portray a family, he added.

'Aakhri Sach' delves into each character's life as Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays Anya, the main investigative officer, starts on a mission to solve the mystery of the deaths. Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey. The series also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Abhishek is a well-known face of the entertainment industry and his first film appearance was in ‘Rang De Basanti’. Later, he worked as a casting director in ‘Knock Out’ in 2010. In the same year, he acted in ‘Soul of Sand’. He worked as a casting director in 'Bajatey Raho' and 'Mickey Virus' in 2013. As an actor, he was seen in 'Go Goa Gone', 'Stree', 'Asees', 'Helmet', 'Rashmi Rocket,' Highway', 'Bhediya', and others.

