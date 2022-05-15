Abhishek Malik joins Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh in 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

Mumbai, May 15 'Splitsvilla 7' fame Abhishek Malik talks about his character Rahul in the new show 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'. The show also stars Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara.

Abhishek shares: "I have played various characters on screen in the past, but none like Rahul."

The show revolves around an optimistic young girl from Nainital, Katha( Tanvi Malhara), a charming man with a mysterious persona Rahul (essayed by Abhishek Malik) and a hardworking man Kunal (played by Kunal Jaishingh).

The actor who made his TV debut in 2012 with the show 'Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat', adds more about his character, saying: "His character is filled with many shades, and hence it will be very exciting for me to bring him to life. I am glad to be a part of 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho' and can't wait to shoot with the wonderful cast of the show."

Produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho' will be airing soon on Colors.

