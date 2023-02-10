Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi tie the knot in Goa

Director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot yesterday in Goa. The wedding outfits for both, the bride and the groom, were designed by Manish Malhotra. The pre-wedding festivities were held on 8th February and the pheras on 9th February was followed by an after-party. Now, Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony. The first picture shows Abhishek planting a kiss on his bride's cheek, while the next one shows them basking in happiness! In another picture, they are seen with folded hands, while the last one shows Abhishek holding Shivaleeka's hand, and they are seen striking a lovely pose. Shivaleeka looked mesmerizing in a red lehenga by Manish Malhotra, a statement traditional polki necklace, matching earrings and maang tikka, choodas, and golden kaleeras. Meanwhile, Abhishek wore an ivory embroidered sherwani from Manish Malhotra.

While sharing the pictures, Abhishek and Shivaleeka wrote, "“You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars.”Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings." On the work front, Abhishek Pathak recently directed the blockbuster Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Sharan, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav.