"Abosultely fine": Actor Ajith Kumar escapes unhurt following car accident on racing track in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], January 7 : Actor Ajith Kumar is currently in Dubai to participate in the upcoming Dubai 24 Hours race, also known as the 24H Dubai 2025.

However, recently, his car crashed on a racing track during a practice session. Several videos surfaced online in which his car could be seen spinning seven times after crashing on the barrier. He was then rescued and taken to an ambulance for a precautionary medical evaluation.

https://x.com/Akracingoffl/status/1876595602945089585?t=WPJS-PZsXixeTRBtVizBmw&s=19

Luckily, Ajith escaped unhurt and is doing fine, as per Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra.

"He is absolutely fine. By God's grace, nothing happened to him. He is fit and fine. Most probably, he will return tomorrow for practice session," the manager told ANI.

Ajith owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing. He launched his team in September last year.

Ajith has an impressive history in motorsports. He has competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and even raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Ajith also began his racing career with motorcycle racing, competing in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

