Abrar Qazi shares how Rachi Sharma defines his style by picking right combinations

Mumbai, May 14 Abrar Qazi admires the style statement that his 'Kumkum Bhagya' co-star Rachi Sharma follows, and is learning a lot from her about fashion.

In the recent track, viewers have witnessed how Rajvansh aka RV (Abrar) and Poorvi (Rachi) have slowly developed feelings for each other, despite all the differences. While circumstances keep RV and Poorvi from coming together for good on screen, actors Abrar and Rachi have become great friends in real life.

They are not only just good friends but also help each other improvise their scenes and bring out the best in each other.

Talking about the bond, Abrar said: "The relationship between me and Rachi is very different compared to what audiences get to watch on-screen. She is not only a great actor but a beautiful human being. She is very kind and a supportive co-actor to work with. Although we are almost opposite of each other, I believe it has made our bond stronger and our on-screen chemistry even better."

"We get to learn so much from each other, and now that I have spent so much time with her, I must add that she teaches me a lot about style and fashion. The way she can pick the right combinations when it comes to outfits, shoes, and accessories, is commendable, she is a pro. I think we complement each other on-screen and I couldn’t have asked for a better co-star," he added.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs at 9:00 pm on Zee TV.

