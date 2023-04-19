'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

By IANS | Published: April 19, 2023 08:42 PM 2023-04-19T20:42:05+5:30 2023-04-19T21:00:08+5:30

Mumbai, April 19 From playing the protagonist in 'Udaan' to a chef in 'The Girl in the City', ...

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha | 'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

Next

Mumbai, April 19 From playing the protagonist in 'Udaan' to a chef in 'The Girl in the City', actor Rajat Barmecha says he used every opportunity he got so far to learn something new.

The actor also believes in taking away a part of his characters and implementing that in his personal life.

"I can talk about countless things which I believe to be blessings as an actor. There is so much you learn from every film you are a part of and every character you play. Sometimes it's too intense and sometimes it's a subtle quality that stays with you. Like in 'Udaan', I played a writer but in reality, I had never written a word before I did that film. But while getting into the character, I found the writer within and today it's one thing I love to do. Poetry became an integral part of my life," Rajat said.

He added: "Similarly, I played a chef in 'Girl in the City', but I didn't know how to cook. This quality I am still not very proud of, but I got better after I played Kartik's character. I feel extremely grateful for being in a profession which makes me experience, experiment and learn new things daily."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Rajat barmecha Rajat barmecha