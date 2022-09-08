Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast

Mumbai, Sep 8 The trailer of the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles, was released by the cast here on Thursday.

Giving a sneak peek of the story, the trailer makes for a compelling watch as it challenges the notion of what's right and what's wrong and highlights the grey area that human beings are known for.

The trailer opens with medium shots of Saif and Hrithik with different frame directions as Vijay Raaz spins magic with his voice-over. It introduces us to the characters and its world before it spirals into a full-blown action spectacle with several high speed shots and cinematic gore for dramatic effect.

Hrithik, who plays the titular character of gangster Vedha, seamlessly gets into the skin of his character with body language, mannerisms and the diction. Saif on the other hand, looks amazing as the tough cop Vikram, who is in hot pursuit of Vedha.

The film, which also stars Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra, is an action-thriller written and directed by Tamil director duo Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story unfolds a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Presented by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios, 'Vikram Vedha' is a YNOT Studios Production. The film will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

