Hyderabad, Dec 18 The makers of director Shaneil Deo's eagerly-waited pan-Indian action drama 'Dacoit', featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, on Thursday released an entertaining teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sharing the link to the teaser on his X timeline, actor Adivi Sesh, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday wrote, "The #DacoitTeaser is HERE. BOOM. #DACOIT."

The teaser begins with Adivi Sesh's character having a conversation with an accomplice. The accomplice asks Adivi Sesh what he said and Sesh replies,"I said they messed with you. So, what's wrong in messing with them?"

This brief conversation and the short dialogues that we hear after it gives the impression that Adivi Sesh's character has convinced Mrunal Thakur's character to hit back at someone who's wronged her for some reason.

The teaser then shows both Mrunal and Adivi Sesh dressed as dacoits and embarking on their mission. It assumes a lighter tone with Adivi Sesh's character occasionally flirting with Mrunal. The teaser turns fun as we are given a glimpse of the intense chase sequences, confrontations and gun fights that happen in the film, even as the hit number 'Kanne Pettaro' from the Nagarjuna-starrer 'Hello Brother' plays in the background.

On the whole, the teaser gives the impression that 'Dacoit' will be an action-packed, fun-filled, romantic entertainer.

A glimpse video that the makers had released earlier showed Mrunal Thakur being addressed as Juliet in the film. There's a voiceover that tells Juliet that everybody has betrayed her and that he(referring to Adivi Sesh's character) isn't here to do that. Just when you think that the hero's character would say something consoling to Mrunal's character, you hear Adivi Sesh, who appears to be a prisoner, saying, "I'm here to destroy you."

The film's makers have described their film as "An explosion of guns and roses… betrayal and trust… and above all, Love and Loss.Witness a wicked FIRE between two EXES."

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

While the film has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Sunil Narang has taken on the responsibility of being its co-producer with Annapurna Studios presenting it.

The story and screenplay of 'Dacoit' have been jointly written by Sesh and Shanil Deo. Sources claim that the movie, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will provide a great cinematic experience to audience.

Danush Bhaskar is the cinematographer for the film, which has music by Bheems Ceciroleo and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan.

