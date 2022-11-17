Actor Aindrila Sharma on ventilator support after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma's condition is currently fragile after she suffered from multiple heart attacks on November 15. The actress who was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as per the authority. Sharma is currently on ventilator support and her condition is quite delicate.

Andrila was hospitalized after suffering brain stroke. She had a intracranial hemorrhage and had to undergo left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. According to Anandabazar.com, the actor’s new CT scan reports showed blood clots in her brain, which are on the opposite side of her brain where she was operated. While doctors have put her on new medicines to subdue the clot, the infection continues to be rather dangerous.

Her boyfriend and actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media and requested fans to send in their prayers for her. “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human,” he wrote. Many celebrities sent in their wishes, including Parambarata Chatterjee, Jeetu Kamal, Pousali Banerjee, Anindya Chatterjee, Sudipta Chakraborty and Gourab Roy Chowdhury. She had made her TV debut with Jhumur and featured in popular shows like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi.