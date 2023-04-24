Actor Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra welcome their first child, baby boy

Armaan Jain, Kareena Kapoor's cousin brother, and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain welcomed a baby boy earlier on Sunday. Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to announce the birth of a new member of the Kapoor family. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to greet the town's new parents. "Dada Manoj and Dadi Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson!" she stated in her Instagram story.

"We are overjoyed to welcome the new member of the family." On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor penned, "Proud parents, my darlings...(sic)." Karisma Kapoor, AKA Lolo, also congratulated the couple. In February 2023, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain hosted a grand baby shower ceremony. The event was attended by Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Tina Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, and others. On the work front, Armaan made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil Se. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in February 2020, and their wedding reception was star-studded.