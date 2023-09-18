Actor Billy Miller dies after prolonged battle with depression

Billy Miller, a Daytime Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on US soaps The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has died aged 43.“Emmy Award-Winning Actor Billy Miller died on September 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” the statement reads.

Miller broke out when he landed the role of Richie Novak on ABC’s All My Children. Shortly after he left the soap opera, he was cast as Billy Abbott on CBS’ The Young and the Restless. He portrayed the character to much critical acclaim over the course of more than 700 episodes. The same year Miller left the CBS soap, he took on another long-running part as Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on ABC’s General Hospital. He is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew, Grayson and niece, Charley