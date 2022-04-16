Actor Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with breast cancer

TV actor Chhavi Mittal on Saturday revealed she is fighting breast cancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mittal penned a note that reads, "Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it's my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer," the 41-year-old wrote.

Mittal continued, "Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn't have to bog my spirits down. It's not going to be easy, but it doesn't have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn't have to make me feel different."

She also cheered all the breast cancer survivors writing, "you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today."

"And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that's all that makes a difference," she concluded her note.

Fellow celebrities and fans wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section.

Arjun Bijalni commented, "Once a fighter always a fighter. May God give u and ur family all the strength you need ."

Karan Grover also wrote, "personification of strength. With u each step and all the way, anything u need."

Chhavi has featured in several television shows including '3 Bahuraaniya', 'Tumhari Dirishti', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Bandini', and others.

( With inputs from ANI )

