Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested: Kannada Superstar Detained In Murder Case By Bengaluru Police

Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested by the Bengaluru city police from his farmhouse in Mysuru, in connection with the murder case of a person from Chitradurga.The victim Renukaswamy's body was found in a storm water drain in Kamakshipalya on Sunday. The incident had come to light after passersby had seen street dogs dragging a body from the drain and alerted the police.When the police were probing the details of the unidentified man's body, three persons from Girinagar are alleged to have surrendered before the police on Monday claiming responsibility behind the murder of the person.

The trio claimed that the murder was over a financial dispute. Cross questioning by the police resulted in the exact reasons behind the murder.

Karnataka: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with a murder case registered at Kamakshipalya police station: Girish, DCP West Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

The accused allegedly committed the murder at the behest of actor Darshan. The victim is alleged to have sent some vulgar messages to actress Pavithra Gowda on her social media accounts. Pavithra Gowda is said to be close friend of Darshan. So far, 10 people have been detained in connection with a case. After Darshan came to know about the messages, he telephoned to the president of his fans association in Chitradurga.

Also Read: FIR lodged against Kannada actor Darshan after his dogs bite woman

The victim was allegedly brought from Chitradurga to the city and was murdered inside a shed on Saturday before dumping the body in the drain. The victim's parents have come to Kamakshipalya police station. The case was registered by the Kamakshipalya police on Sunday. One of the leading contemporary actors of Kannada cinema, he began his acting career in soap operas and small films in the mid-1990s. His first big-screen lead role was in the 2002 film Majestic. Darshan starred in commercially successful films such as Kariya (2003), Kalasipalya (2005), Gaja (2008), Navagraha (2008), Saarathi (2011), Bulbul (2013), Yajamana (2019), Roberrt (2021) and Kaatera (2023)



