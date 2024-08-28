Actor Darshan to be Shifted to Bellary Prison Under Tight Security

As the VIP special treatment of actor Darshan, who is accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, was given to him in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Jail, the jail authorities got permission from the court to move him to Karnataka’s Ballari Jail. Actor Darshan will be shifted to Ballari Jail by tonight. This time, he would not be extended “any privileges at any cost” and would be treated as other prisoners, informed a senior police officer. Processes are going on to shift Darshan to Ballari Jail after obtaining permission from the 24th ACMM Court and nine fellow accused to other reformatory homes.

Jail authorities have made all the preparations for actor Darshan's transfer. Darshan will be taken to Bellary under tight security and kept in a common prisoner's cell.In the wake of actor Darshan's move, security has been tightened near Ballari Jail and surrounding roads. As a precautionary measure, more police have been deployed and security has been tightened.

Darshan’s associates Pavan, Raghavendra, and Nadeesh will be shifted to Mysuru jail, Jagadish and Lakshman to Shivamogga, Dhanraj to Dharwad, Vinay to Vijayapura, Nagaraj to Kalaburagi and Pradosh to Belagavi. It is to be noted that Darshan and 16 of his associates were arrested in June in connection with the murder of his fan, S Renukaswamy. Four of the arrested are already in Tumakuru jail. Only three accused, including Darshan's friend Pavithra Gowda, will now remain in the Bengaluru prison.