Actor Divyenndu's new short '1800 Life' releases on April 22

Mumbai, April 21 'Mirzapur' actor Divyenndu Sharma is coming up with a new short film titled '1800 Life' that releases on April 22.

The film is directed by Maanavi Bedi and produced by Guneet Monga under the banner Sikhya Entertainment. It also features Shruthy Menon.

As the short is releasing on Amazon miniTV, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising said, "We could not have asked for a better combination than a service like Amazon miniTV, storytellers Sikhya Entertainment and critically acclaimed actor Divyenndu coming together to narrate such an exciting story. This story will not only entertain our viewers across India, but also make them think about the impact that technology has in our lives."

Adding to that Guneet said, "The gripping and imaginative story and direction by Maanavi Bedi take us into the amusing world of struggling Standup-Comic Vishal Mattu, making '1800 Life' one of the most relevant stories of contemporary times."

The film is the story of Vishal, a comedian, who is depressed and dejected with his happy life turning dark and takes a decision to end his life. However, just when he is about to take the final step, he receives a call that turns his life upside down.

