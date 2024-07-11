Actor Gaurav Bakshi arrested by Goa Police for blocking state Animal Husbandry Minister's car

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Actor Gaurav Bakshi known for his roles in the web series and films was arrested by the Goa Police for allegedly blocking the state Animal Husbandry Minister's car.

The actor was arrested after minister Nilkanth Halarnkar's personal security officer (PSO) filed a complaint at Colvale police station in North Goa district, the Goa police said in a statement.

The formal complaint was filed against the actor on Wednesday (10th July) night. He was arrested by Colvale Police and brought to Mapusa police station, North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal told ANI.

"On July 10 at around 4 PM at Near Revora Panchayat, while Minister Nikant Halarnkar, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry,and Veterinary Services and Factories and Broilers was performing his duty in official capacity of visiting Panchayat for function of distributing of Samplings, Gaurav Bakshi, resident of Taleigao, Goa, wrongfully restrained the Minister by parking his vehicle in front of Minister's Government Vehicle and despite repeated request by the Complainant the accused Gaurav Bakshi refused to move his vehicle thereby restrained the complainant and Minister's movement and deterred the Complainant from performing his lawful duties," the statement read.

"During the Couse of Investigation accused Gaurav Bakshi, aged 47 years, arrested on July 10 in Colvale Police Station Crime No. 63/2024 U/Sec 126 (2), 221, 132 IPC and presently in Police Custody," the statement added.

Notably, Gaurav Bakshi has acted in the web series 'Bombay Begums' and 'Naxalbari' among others.

