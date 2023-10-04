Actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Actor Gayatri Joshi, who was seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Swades’, met with a car accident while travelling in Italy with her husband Vikas Oberoi.

Gayatri and her husband were on a vacation in Sardina when this accident took place. Gayatri and Vikas' car reportedly collided with several cars and a camper car.

As per Vikas Oberoi’s manager the couple are doing fine.

The incident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia.

Gayatri and her husband were driving their Lamborghini when their luxury car collided with a Ferrari and a camper van.

Reportedly this resulted in an overturn on a rural road in Sardinia, and several automobiles crashed. As per media reports the Ferrari caught fire, killing the passengers, Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67. The couple was originally from Switzerland.

Gayatri Joshi, who was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, began her career as a video jockey. She departed after that to go after her goal of becoming the Femina India beauty pageant winner. She represented India at Miss International 2000 after winning the Femina Miss India International title in 2000. She starred in Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial 2004 movie ‘Swades’, which is all about an NRI NASA engineer who visits his Indian roots. The movie received positive reviews, and Gayatri Joshi was praised for her "mature" portrayal.

In 2005, she tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi. She has also worked as an advertising model and appeared in a number of music videos, including Hans Raj Hans' ‘Jhanjaria and ‘Kaghaz Ki Kashti’ by Jagjit Singh.

