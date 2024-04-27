Actor Gurucharan Singh from 'Tarak Mehta...' missing: Delhi Police going over CCTV footage, family clueless

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Fans and well-wishers of popular television actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Sodhi in the series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' are concerned with his mysterious disappearance over the past few days.

Singh, who is believed to have been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but has not been heard from since April 22.

Rohit Meena, DCP South West Delhi, told ANI, "Gurucharan's family registered a complaint that he has been missing since April 22. He was supposed to go to Mumbai, but he didn't. We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We have put together a team to probe the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are in the process of going over the CCTV footage where he is seen walking by himself."

The actor's father, deeply distressed, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai.

Despite efforts, Singh, aged 50, has neither reached Mumbai, where he works for a living, nor returned home. His phone remains unreachable, exacerbating the worries of his family.

Assuring a prompt and time-bound inquiry, a Delhi Police officer said, "We are looking into the matter and a probe was instituted since we received a complaint."

Asserting that his son wasn't in a state of mental distress, Gurucharan's father said couldn't explain his disappearance.

Gurucharan, who became a household name with his comic turns in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' bid adieu to the show a few years ago.

