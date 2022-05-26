Actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in U.K.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday actor Kevin Spacey had been charged with a number of sex offences including sexual assault against three men following an investigation by police in London.The Oscar-winning actor had been charged with four counts of sexual assault against the men, Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

She added, "He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."The first accuser contends he was sexually assaulted by Spacey twice in London in March 2005. A second accuser said Spacey assaulted him in August 2008, and a third claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him in Gloucestershire in April 2013.